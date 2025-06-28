Ben Duckett averages 19.66 in Tests at Edgbaston: Key stats 

As England gear up to face India in the second Test of their five-match series at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium, Ben Duckett 's performance at this venue comes into focus. Notably, the opener was instrumental in England's historic win in the first game of the series. He backed his fifty with a tremendous fourth-innings hundred. On this note, let's decode his Test numbers at Edgbaston.

Numbers 4 innings without much success Duckett has not enjoyed operating at Edgbaston, at least his Test numbers depict the same. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has managed just 59 runs across four innings at Edgbaston at an average of 19.66. While he recorded scores worth 12 and 19 in the 2023 Ashes Test against Australia here, the Birmingham Test against West Indies last year saw him score 3 and 25*.

Stats Duckett against India in Tests 62 and 149 were Duckett's scores in the series opener at Headingley. During his hundred, the English opener also completed 500 runs against India in the longest format. He has now raced to 572 runs across eight Tests against them at 38.13. The dasher has converted two of his three 50+ scores against the opposition into hundreds.