Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in 1st ODI: Preview and stats 

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the first of three ODIs on July 2. The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, starting at 2:30pm IST. This series marks a fresh start for both teams after their recent Test encounters. Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series 1-0 against Bangladesh and would be looking to carry forward that momentum into the ODI format. Here's the preview of the series opener.

Game outlook Weather report and pitch conditions The weather in Colombo predicts a 73% chance of rain during the game with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 31°C. Meanwhile, the pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is known to favor spinners, making it tough for batters to survive. As many as 176 ODIs have been held at this iconic venue. Teams batting first have clinched 96 of these games with 233 being the average first-innings score (68 defeats).

H2H A look at the head-to-head records As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs. The Lankan Lions have secured 43 wins while Bangladesh registered only 12 victories (NR: 2). SL have won 20 of their 22 concluded home ODIs against Bangladesh. The Tigers won 2-1 when these two sides last met in an ODI series, in Bangladesh last year.

Key details Mehidy Hasan Miraz to lead the unit Charith Asalanka will captain the Lankans, having impressed in his role since taking over last year. Notably, the Lankans have won 16 of their last 21 concluded ODIs, including a historic 3-0 sweep over India last year. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be under new ODI skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The visitors would be under pressure, having lost eight of their last 11 ODIs.

XIs Here are the probable XIs Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Dunith Welalagae, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka, Asitha Fernando. Bangladesh Probable XI: Naim Sheikh, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.