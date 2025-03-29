What's the story

After a disappointing 73-run defeat in their first ODI against New Zealand in Napier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted that a shift in momentum was key to his team's batting collapse.

The team was bowled out for 271 runs while chasing a target of 345.

NZ now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Despite being placed at 249/3, they collapsed, losing seven wickets for 22 runs, crushing their victory hopes.

