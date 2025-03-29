1st ODI: Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan's loss vs NZ
What's the story
After a disappointing 73-run defeat in their first ODI against New Zealand in Napier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted that a shift in momentum was key to his team's batting collapse.
The team was bowled out for 271 runs while chasing a target of 345.
NZ now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.
Despite being placed at 249/3, they collapsed, losing seven wickets for 22 runs, crushing their victory hopes.
Here's more.
Captain's insight
Rizwan reflects on team's performance and pressure
Rizwan spoke about the match during the post-match presentation.
He said, "We started with good intent with the bat. But at the end, pressure got built. When you're closer to the target, there's more pressure. 3-4 overs changed the momentum."
This goes on to show how important moments can change the course of a game in cricket.
Match analysis
Rizwan praises Chapman's performance, calls for improvement
Rizwan praised Mark Chapman for his brilliant 132, setting the highest ODI score by a New Zealand batter against Pakistan in challenging conditions.
He said, "Pitch was difficult to bat earlier in the morning. Chapman played really well."
After their defeat, he called on his side to do better and stressed on capitalizing on winning the toss in upcoming games.
Match performance
Rizwan's performance and team selection decisions
During the failed run chase, Rizwan scored 30 off 34 balls before becoming debutant Muhammad Abbas's first wicket.
Pakistan's decision to not include a specialist spinner in their lineup has also been questioned.
Salman bowled five overs, conceding 67 runs, while Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem remained benched despite Muqeem's impressive last T20I performance, where he took two wickets for just six runs in two overs.
Match recap
Dominant NZ beat Pakistan in ODI series opener
As mentioned, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 73 runs in Napier in the first ODI.
Chapman starred with a career-best 132 off 111 balls, supported by Daryl Mitchell's 76 and Abbas's record-breaking 52 on debut, helping NZ post 344/9.
For Pakistan, Irfan Khan Niazi took 3/51.
Chasing 345, Nathan Smith's 4/60 dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, bundling them out for 271.
Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha fought back with fifties but couldn't prevent the loss.