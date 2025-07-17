Gaming platform Roblox tightens teen protections with new features

Online gaming platform Roblox has announced a major update to its platform, aimed at improving the safety and privacy of users aged between 13 and 18. The company is introducing a new feature called "Trusted Connections," which will let these users interact more freely with people they know. Roblox is also bringing in age estimation technology, advanced privacy tools, and insights for parents of teens. The platform has over 380 million monthly active users, as per some media reports.

Safety measures Update comes after Roblox faced criticism over child safety measures The move comes after Roblox faced criticism over its child safety measures. In April, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier had issued a subpoena to the company after reports of children being exposed to inappropriate content on the platform and predatory adults messaging minors. The latest updates are part of Roblox's efforts to address these concerns from lawmakers and parents alike.

Feature details 'Trusted Connections' will let teens communicate freely with trusted people Roblox is rebranding "Friends" as "Connections" and launching the "Trusted Connections" feature. This will let teens communicate freely with people they trust, both in chat and voice. Ryan Ebanks, senior product manager at Roblox, said users aged 13 and above will get access to more expressive chat features with their Trusted Connections. The company also monitors conversations between Trusted Connections for critical harm like grooming.

Tech integration Age estimation tech to verify user's age To use Trusted Connections, users will have to verify their age with Roblox's new age estimation tech by taking a selfie video. If the system can't verify their age with high confidence, it will remain unconfirmed. If they don't pass the age estimation, they can confirm their age with ID verification. The company plans to implement this tech across its platform for user access to appropriate features/content.