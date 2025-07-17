How to sync real-time notifications across all your devices

Improving the audio quality of your smartphone can make a huge difference in your listening experience. Be it music, videos or calls, better sound output can make a world of difference. From simple tweaks to handy tools, you can easily improve the sound output to match your expectations. Here are some tips and tricks. They'll help you boost your smartphone's audio performance, easily.

Headphones Use high-quality headphones Investing in high-quality headphones is one of the best ways to boost audio. Unlike standard earbuds bundled with most smartphones, premium headphones deliver superior sound clarity and noise isolation. Look for features like noise cancellation and wide frequency range to ensure a richer listening experience. Though prices vary, you can easily find good options starting from ₹1,000 or $15.

Equalizer Adjust equalizer settings Most smartphones also have inbuilt equalizers, allowing you to customize sound settings as per your likes. By adjusting bass, treble, and midrange frequencies, you could tune the audio output for different kinds of content. Play with different presets or create custom settings for music genres like rock/classical for best results.

Speakers Utilize external speakers For people who don't like using headphones all the time, external speakers make an excellent alternative to improve audio quality. Portable Bluetooth speakers are easy to carry and offer much better sound than built-in phone speakers. They come in different sizes and price brackets, but you can even get some models for as low as ₹500 or $7.

Software updates Keep software updated Regularly updating your smartphone's software makes sure that you get the latest features and improvements in audio processing technology. Manufacturers often push updates that improve overall performance of the device, including sound quality improvements. Make it a point to check for updates from time to time through your phone's settings menu.