How to automate your phone for smooth performance
What's the story
Keeping your smartphone updated is critical for security and performance. However, updates can often break the flow of day-to-day activities.
Automating these updates can help minimize interruptions while making sure your device stays up-to-date.
This article gives practical insights on how to automate smartphone updates effectively.
It will let you stay productive without the trouble of manual interventions.
Timing
Schedule updates during downtime
One of the best ways to automate smartphone updates is by scheduling them for the time when you won't be using your phone, say late at night or early morning.
Most smartphones provide settings to select a specific time for updates.
By choosing the time when you are least likely to need your phone, you can ensure updates happen seamlessly without disrupting daily activities.
Connectivity
Enable automatic downloads over Wi-Fi
To prevent using mobile data and paying extra, use automatic downloads over Wi-Fi.
The option ensures that large update files are downloaded only when you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, thus preventing unexpected data usage.
It also makes the process faster and more efficient, as Wi-Fi connections generally provide better speeds than mobile networks.
Power management
Keep battery charged during updates
Ensuring your smartphone has enough charge during an update is critical.
Many devices need at least a certain battery percentage before they can initiate an update process, so that they don't get interrupted by a power loss.
Keeping your phone charged or plugged in during scheduled update times prevents them from being installed partially and software issues from arising.
Alerts management
Use update notifications wisely
Most smartphones give notifications about available updates.
Instead of ignoring these alerts, use them as reminders to check if automatic settings are right or if any manual intervention is required for specific apps or system features.
Checking these notifications regularly ensures that no critical updates are missed, all the while keeping automation efficient.