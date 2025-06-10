Meet Samvaad—AI that speaks 11 Indian languages like a human
What's the story
Homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Sarvam AI, has launched a new platform called Sarvam Samvaad.
The innovative conversational AI tool is designed for businesses to create, test, and deploy AI agents in 11 Indian languages.
The company hopes that this new offering will revolutionize customer experience by enabling smooth interactions across different channels like telephone, WhatsApp, web, and apps.
Features
The platform can handle complex phrases, alphanumeric characters
Sarvam Samvaad is designed to handle complex phrases, alphanumeric characters, and proper nouns with precision. It can listen in on every conversation and discover deep insights.
The platform also promises to scale support with pricing tailored for the Indian market.
This way, Sarvam aims to deliver "production-ready agents" to enterprises so they can transition from pilot projects to full-scale deployments within days.
Previous launch
Sarvam Samvaad follows the introduction of Sarvam-Translate
The launch of Sarvam Samvaad comes after the introduction of Sarvam-Translate, an open-weight model that translates text across 22 Indian languages.
The model supports long-form text and can handle diverse formats, contexts, and styles.
Sarvam claims that it can deal with the complexities of real-world content by translating web pages while preserving structure and interpreting idioms/slang.
Growth trajectory
Sarvam AI aims to make generative AI accessible at scale
Founded in July 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI aims to make generative AI accessible at scale in India.
In April 2025, the company was selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build India's sovereign LLM. The project will provide dedicated compute resources for creating an indigenous foundational model from scratch.
Last month, Sarvam AI launched India's first sovereign LLM, 'Sarvam-M.' However, the initial response to the release was rather underwhelming.