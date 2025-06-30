Shubhanshu Shukla to return from ISS on this date

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) , is expected to return to Earth on July 10. His journey was part of the Axiom-4 mission and took him 28 hours to dock with the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. During his time in space, he has been conducting scientific experiments and sharing updates about life in microgravity.

Astronaut's update 'Wonderful ride...': Shukla's first message from space In his first message from the ISS, Shukla expressed gratitude to mission commander Peggy Whitson and spoke about the privilege of being among a select few who have seen Earth from such a vantage point. He said, "It has been a wonderful ride. It has been great." The Indian flag on his shoulder reminded him of the support he has back home, he said.

Space experiment Experiments in microgravity During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ISS, Shukla revealed his plan to conduct an experiment on the growth of microalgae in microgravity. He is also studying whether certain supplements can prevent muscle loss in these conditions, a potential breakthrough for developing treatments for age-related muscle degeneration. Modi urged him to document all observations as they would be crucial for India's future space missions.