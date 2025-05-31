What's the story

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and astronaut, has co-authored two scientific papers while preparing for his upcoming flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 8.

The studies were conducted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and focus on two major challenges of future Mars missions: habitat construction and survival in harsh Martian soil chemistry.