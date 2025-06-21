Any terror attack...will have disastrous consequences: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any future terrorist attacks on Indian soil will have "disastrous" consequences. He emphasized that "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is still ongoing. "Any terror attack on the soil of India will prove disastrous for Pakistan," Singh said while addressing troops at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur.

Retaliatory action 'Operation Sindoor' and Pakistan's 'a thousand cuts' strategy "Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 6-7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Singh described this operation as a natural progression from previous surgical strikes in 2016 and airstrikes across the border in 2019. He reiterated that Pakistan's strategy of "a thousand cuts" against India will not succeed.

Fitness message Yoga Day event Apart from addressing terrorism, Singh also attended an event on International Yoga Day where he stressed the importance of physical and mental well-being for army personnel. He said, "If you are strong, our borders will be strong. When the borders are strong, India will be strong." This statement underlines the government's focus on holistic wellness as a part of the national security strategy.