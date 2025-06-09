What's 'dusting'? Deadly trend that claimed life of US teen
What's the story
A 19-year-old girl from Arizona, United States of America, has died after participating in a social media trend called "dusting."
Renna O'Rourke reportedly inhaled an aerosol keyboard cleaner with her boyfriend and subsequently suffered cardiac arrest.
"She spent a week unconscious in the intensive care unit and then was declared brain-dead," O'Rourke's father, Aaron, said.
Her family is now raising awareness about the dangers of this trend, which involves inhaling household cleaners to get high.
Family's plea
'I'm going to be famous, dad...': O'Rourke's father
O'Rourke's father, Aaron, told 12 News, "She always said, 'I'm going to be famous, dad. Just you watch. I'm going to be famous,' and unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances."
Her mother added that there are no age restrictions for purchasing these products, and they are odorless.
"There's no ID required. It's odorless. It's everything kids look for."
Trend explained
What is 'dusting?' Why it is dangerous
Dusting, also known as huffing or chroming, is a social media trend where people inhale common household cleaners to get high.
The inhalants can include aerosol sprays, glues, and other volatile substances.
Health experts have long warned about the dangers of this practice.
In 2022, nearly 564,000 American teenagers aged 12-17 reported using inhalants, according to CNN.
Dangers highlighted
Inhaling household cleaners can lead to death, warn experts
Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Director-Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, warned about the potential dangers of inhaling household cleaners.
He said inhalation can lead to inflammation and irritation of the lungs' delicate tissues, causing respiratory distress and coughing.
"In severe cases, it can cause chemical pneumonitis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and even death," he added.
Long-term impact
O'Rourke family raising awareness about dangers of dusting
Even if the exposure is not fatal, it can have long-term effects.
Dr. Padegal said non-fatal exposure could lead to chronic respiratory issues like reactive airway disease (similar to asthma), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and other long-term lung problems. It could also cause neurological damage.
"Dig deep. Search their rooms. Don't trust—and that sounds horrible, but it could save their life," the mother said in a bid to raise awareness about the deadly trend.