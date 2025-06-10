Bengaluru stampede: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to meet Congress leadership in Delhi
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The two leaders will brief the party leadership about recent developments, including a tragic stampede in Bengaluru on June 4 that left 11 people dead and 56 injured.
The incident has drawn severe criticism of the state government from opposition parties BJP and JD(S), who have demanded the resignations of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
Official statements
Shivakumar returning to Delhi again
The CM's office confirmed Siddaramaiah will travel to Delhi on Tuesday.
"Siddaramaiah will meet party leadership in Delhi and will brief them on the latest developments," it said.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar, who was in Delhi for an urgent meeting regarding municipal governance and solid waste management with officers of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), is reportedly returning to Delhi again.
Meeting agenda
Discussing the stampede incident
The June 4 stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.
Apart from discussing this incident, PTI sources say the four names recommended for nominations to the Legislative Council may also be discussed.
These names were reportedly held back on directions from the party high command.
Clarification
Congress high command hasn't sought any info: Siddaramaiah
On Sunday, Siddaramaiah refuted reports claiming that the Congress high command had asked him for information about the stampede incident.
The CM's denial came amid mounting pressure from opposition parties who have held him and Shivakumar directly responsible for the tragedy.
A letter dated on the same day as the stampede has now revealed that police had raised concerns about potential security risks.