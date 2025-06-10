What's the story

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The two leaders will brief the party leadership about recent developments, including a tragic stampede in Bengaluru on June 4 that left 11 people dead and 56 injured.

The incident has drawn severe criticism of the state government from opposition parties BJP and JD(S), who have demanded the resignations of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.