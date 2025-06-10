What's the story

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday publicly apologized to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri for a series of defamatory tweets posted way back in June 2021.

The apology comes after a Delhi High Court order directing him to make amends for his "wrong and unverified allegations."

The court had also restrained Gokhale from making any further comments against Puri and had warned him of civil detention for willful non-compliance with its orders.