Saket Gokhale apologizes to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri over defamatory posts
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday publicly apologized to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri for a series of defamatory tweets posted way back in June 2021.
The apology comes after a Delhi High Court order directing him to make amends for his "wrong and unverified allegations."
The court had also restrained Gokhale from making any further comments against Puri and had warned him of civil detention for willful non-compliance with its orders.
Apology
I unconditionally apologize: Gokhale's post
Gokhale took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue his apology.
He wrote, "I unconditionally apologize for having put out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021."
"Which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Amb. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret," he added.
The apology was also published in a newspaper as per the court's directive.
Twitter Post
Gokhale's apology
TMC MP Saket Gokhale posts an apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri.— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025
"I unconditionally apologise for having put-out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the… pic.twitter.com/81RZ8J26oH
Defamatory tweets
Allegations against Puri
Gokhale had shared posts questioning how Puri could afford a house worth 1.6 million Swiss francs in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2006, on her income as a former Indian Foreign Service officer on deputation to the UN Conference on Trade and Development.
His tweets also mentioned her husband, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
The posts had sought an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the assets involving the couple.
Following these allegations, Puri filed a defamation case.
Court
Delhi HC fined Gokhale ₹50 lakh
In 2024, the Delhi HC fined Gokhale ₹50 lakh for defaming Puri and asked him to issue a public apology.
Then, in April, the high court further ordered that the Rajya Sabha MP's monthly salary of ₹1.9 lakh be attached each month for failing to comply with the order to deposit ₹50 lakh.
Last week, the court issued a show cause notice to Gokhale, asking why he shouldn't be put in jail for failing to deliver an apology to Puri.