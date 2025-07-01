IndiGo now has a direct flight to the UK

India's leading airline, IndiGo , has launched its first-ever direct long-haul flight. The new service connects Mumbai and Manchester, operating three times a week. The move is part of the airline's global expansion strategy and aims to strengthen India's ties with key international markets. The flights are operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft under a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways.

Passenger benefits The service will cater to a wide range of travelers The new Mumbai-Manchester route is expected to cater to a wide range of travelers, including business professionals, students, tourists, and the Indian diaspora in the UK. IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers said this service marks their transition from a successful regional carrier to one with growing global relevance. He also emphasized that this milestone reflects IndiGo's global ambition and contribution toward making India a global aviation hub.

Flight features Flight schedule and aircraft details The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the new route comes with a two-class configuration. It has 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 Economy seats, all of which are equipped with seatback screens that offer 300 hours of entertainment. Passengers will also get complimentary meals featuring regional Indian cuisine. The flight schedule is as follows: From Mumbai to Manchester (6E 0031) on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 4:25am, and from Manchester to Mumbai (6E 0032) on the same days at noon.