IndiGo now has a direct flight to the UK
What's the story
India's leading airline, IndiGo, has launched its first-ever direct long-haul flight. The new service connects Mumbai and Manchester, operating three times a week. The move is part of the airline's global expansion strategy and aims to strengthen India's ties with key international markets. The flights are operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft under a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways.
Passenger benefits
The service will cater to a wide range of travelers
The new Mumbai-Manchester route is expected to cater to a wide range of travelers, including business professionals, students, tourists, and the Indian diaspora in the UK. IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers said this service marks their transition from a successful regional carrier to one with growing global relevance. He also emphasized that this milestone reflects IndiGo's global ambition and contribution toward making India a global aviation hub.
Flight features
Flight schedule and aircraft details
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the new route comes with a two-class configuration. It has 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 Economy seats, all of which are equipped with seatback screens that offer 300 hours of entertainment. Passengers will also get complimentary meals featuring regional Indian cuisine. The flight schedule is as follows: From Mumbai to Manchester (6E 0031) on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 4:25am, and from Manchester to Mumbai (6E 0032) on the same days at noon.
Future destinations
IndiGo plans to expand international operations
In May, IndiGo had announced plans to expand its international operations in FY25. The airline intends to start flights to 10 new overseas destinations, including London, Athens, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Siem Reap, and four Central Asian cities. IndiGo wants to increase its global footprint from 40 to 50 international destinations within the financial year.