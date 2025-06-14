What's the story

Zepto, a leading player in India's quick commerce sector, has been given the green light by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to restart operations at its Dharavi dark store in Mumbai.

The approval comes after a thorough reinspection by the state's Food Safety Commissioner and Zepto's submission of a compliance report.

The report comprised an internal audit, water analysis, as well as photographic evidence of corrective measures taken at the site.