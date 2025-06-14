You can now order food from Zepto again in Mumbai
What's the story
Zepto, a leading player in India's quick commerce sector, has been given the green light by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to restart operations at its Dharavi dark store in Mumbai.
The approval comes after a thorough reinspection by the state's Food Safety Commissioner and Zepto's submission of a compliance report.
The report comprised an internal audit, water analysis, as well as photographic evidence of corrective measures taken at the site.
Appeal outcome
Compliance report key to reinstating license
Zepto's appeal against the FDA's decision was heard yesterday.
"The Appellate Authority was pleased to pass an order allowing the appeal and thereby revoking the Suspension Order," said Zepto in a statement.
The company's compliance report played a key role in getting its food business license reinstated, allowing it to resume operations at its Dharavi dark store.
Regulatory scrutiny
FDA flagged serious lapses at Zepto's dark store
The FDA had initially flagged serious lapses at Zepto's Dharavi dark store, including expired goods, fungus on food items, and unhygienic storage conditions like clogged stagnant water as well as improper cold storage.
The findings were deemed a failure to comply with the conditions of the license.
This incident is part of a larger trend of heightened regulatory scrutiny over backend food handling in India's quick commerce sector.
Safety assurance
Zepto reiterates commitment to food safety norms
In light of the regulatory challenges, Zepto has reiterated its commitment to complying with all food safety rules under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. "We reiterate our strong commitment to delivering a safe and trusted experience for users nationwide," said the company.