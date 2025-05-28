What's the story

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane are among the 16 jury members for the 16th edition of India's Kashish Pride Film Festival, reported Variety﻿.

They will judge 12 competition categories.

Alongside them are director-producer Abhishek Chaubey and producer Neeraj Churi.

The jury will select the winner of the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant, which awards $3,000 to an LGBTQ+ filmmaker for a short film.