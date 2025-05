What's the story

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane are among the 16 jury members for the 16th edition of India's Kashish Pride Film Festival, reported Variety.

They will judge 12 competition categories.

Alongside them are director-producer Abhishek Chaubey and producer Neeraj Churi.

The jury will select the winner of the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant, which awards $3,000 to an LGBTQ+ filmmaker for a short film.