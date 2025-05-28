Kashish LGBTQ+ film festival: Guneet Monga, Vikramaditya Motwane join jury
What's the story
Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane are among the 16 jury members for the 16th edition of India's Kashish Pride Film Festival, reported Variety.
They will judge 12 competition categories.
Alongside them are director-producer Abhishek Chaubey and producer Neeraj Churi.
The jury will select the winner of the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant, which awards $3,000 to an LGBTQ+ filmmaker for a short film.
Jury details
Narrative jury members announced
Actor Renuka Shahane will also be part of this jury, supporting two runners-up.
The narrative jury comprises actor Shishir Sharma, actor-host Shruti Seth, and filmmaker Tanuja Chandra. They will judge the best narrative feature and shorts, best screenplay, and best performance awards.
These categories are supported by Taiwanese streaming platform GagaOoLala, production house Samruddhi Studios, and actor Abhay Kulkarni.
Additional juries
Documentary and student shorts jury members revealed
The documentary jury includes filmmakers Bishaka Dutta, Prateek Vats, and Shubhra Chatterjee. They will select winners for the "unity in diversity documentary feature and short awards."
The student shorts jury features actors Siddharth Menon, director-producer Sudhanshu Saria, and Mubi programming director Svetlana Naudiyal. These categories are supported by Whistling Woods International.
The festival also has special awards like the Riyad Wadia Award for best emerging Indian filmmaker and Ismat Chughtai Award for best woman filmmaker of Indian origin.
Festival highlights
Kashish Pride Film Festival: A global celebration of LGBTQ+ cinema
The festival runs from June 4-8, kicking off with screenings on opening night at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai.
It will then move to Cinepolis Andheri West and Alliance Francaise Marine Lines for the rest of the event.
This year, it features 152 films from 48 countries, including Iceland, Peru, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Palestine.
Indian films lead with 37 titles, followed by the US with 34 and the UK with 19.