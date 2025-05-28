Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee on June 6: Report
What's the story
Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son and actor Akhil Akkineni is reportedly set to marry Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025.
The couple, who got engaged in November 2024, has been tight-lipped about their relationship.
However, a recent report by Siasat has confirmed the wedding date from a source close to them.
An official announcement from the Akkineni family is still awaited.
Venue speculation
Akkineni-Zainab's wedding venue: Annapurna Studios?
The source confirmed that "wedding preparations are already underway, with both families organizing the event discreetly."
The source also revealed that the grand Telugu wedding is likely to be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
This is the same venue where Akkineni's elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.
There are also rumors of a celebration in Rajasthan, but these plans have not been confirmed yet.
Profine
Who is Zainab Ravdjee?
Akkineni's soon-to-be wife, Ravdjee, is an artist known for her bold and abstract style of painting. She is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee.
She has showcased her artwork in cities like London and Dubai, with her pieces featured in the Reflections exhibition.
In addition to her art, she runs a popular blog on perfumery.
The couple reportedly met a few years ago, and their relationship gradually developed while they kept their personal lives away from the public eye.
Career update
Akkineni's professional journey and upcoming project
Meanwhile, Akkineni is gearing up for his next project, Lenin.
The political thriller will feature Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela as the female lead.
Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainment and Annapurna Studios banners, Lenin marks Akkineni's sixth film as an actor.