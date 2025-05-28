What's the story

Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son and actor Akhil Akkineni is reportedly set to marry Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2024, has been tight-lipped about their relationship.

However, a recent report by Siasat has confirmed the wedding date from a source close to them.

An official announcement from the Akkineni family is still awaited.