What's the story

The Indian version of The Traitors is set to premiere soon with a star-studded lineup.

Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Raftaar have already been confirmed as participants.

And now actors Ankita Lokhande﻿, Shivangi Joshi, Dino Morea, and Himesh Reshammiya have also been approached by the makers, reported Times of India.

The reality show will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.