What's the story

The Indian version of The Traitors is set to premiere soon with a star-studded lineup.

Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Raftaar have already been confirmed as participants.

And now actors Ankita Lokhande, Shivangi Joshi, Dino Morea, and Himesh Reshammiya have also been approached by the makers, reported Times of India.

The reality show will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.