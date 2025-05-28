Ankita, Himesh among others in talks for KJo's 'The Traitors'
What's the story
The Indian version of The Traitors is set to premiere soon with a star-studded lineup.
Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Raftaar have already been confirmed as participants.
And now actors Ankita Lokhande, Shivangi Joshi, Dino Morea, and Himesh Reshammiya have also been approached by the makers, reported Times of India.
The reality show will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Show format
'The Traitors' India: A game of deception and strategy
The Traitors is an international reality show that has been adapted in over 30 countries.
The Indian version will have 20 participants who will compete against each other while trying to identify the "traitors" among them.
These traitors, selected by Johar, will sabotage and eliminate contestants without revealing their identities.
The show promises a thrilling mix of strategy, deception, and unexpected alliances.
Participants
Know the confirmed participants
Among the confirmed participants, Bhasin, Kundrra, and Javed are no strangers to reality show betrayals. They have previously participated in Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15, and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, respectively.
Pandey is known for his role as Vanraj in Anupamaa.
Joshi will soon be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Naya Season.
Lokhande currently appears on Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment 2.