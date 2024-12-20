Summarize Simplifying... In short The Red Lorry Film Festival is set to screen a diverse range of globally acclaimed films, including Oscar shortlisted 'Universal Language' and 'Hollywoodgate'.

The festival is also launching a new competition segment to honor exceptional talent and films, with submissions open until January 7, 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Red Lorry Film Festival will be held from March 21, 2025

Red Lorry Film Festival: 'Universal Language,' 'Hollywoodgate' to be screened

By Tanvi Gupta 06:12 pm Dec 20, 202406:12 pm

What's the story The second edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow, is all set to enthrall film buffs once again. This year's festival will showcase a wide range of over 120 titles from different languages, genres, and cultures. The festival will be held from March 21-23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Passes for the event can be booked exclusively on BookMyShow starting at ₹750. Here's the line-up of titles for the film festival.

Stellar lineup

Festival to showcase films from global studios

The festival will showcase films from famous global studios and production powerhouses including Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, NBC Universal, PVR Pictures, Lionsgate, Filmax, mk2, Film Factory, Latido Films, etc. The first slate of titles at the Red Lorry Film Festival will present an exciting lineup of globally celebrated films including a bunch of thrillers, dramas, comedies, and horror movies. The list includes Mom—a chilling psychological horror, and When The Light Breaks, an emotional story set in Iceland.

Featured films

Oscar shortlisted films 'Universal Language,' 'Hollywoodgate' to be screened

The festival will also include two recently announced Academy Award-shortlisted titles, Universal Language and Hollywoodgate. While Universal Language is an absurdist comedy-drama film set in a surreal interzone between Tehran and Winnipeg, Hollywoodgate is a documentary offering an intense look at post-2021 Taliban-ruled Kabul. Other notable films include This Time Next Year, To Die Alone, Failure!, 999: The Forgotten Girls, and I'm Nevenka among others.

Exciting addition

Red Lorry Film Festival introduces a new competition segment

This year, the Red Lorry Film Festival is launching a new competition segment to celebrate outstanding talent and films in different categories. These awards will showcase the best of the best in film. Filmmakers are invited to submit their films for consideration via the 'Submit your film' section on the festival's website. The last date for submissions is January 7, 2025.