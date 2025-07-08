Only 13% of content creators in India earn money: Report

India 's creator economy is booming, with an estimated 35-45 lakh influencers and a year-on-year growth rate of around 22%, according to influencer ad-tech platform Kofluence's report. However, the gap between virality and monetization remains wide, as most creators find it difficult to turn their content into cash. The report highlights that only around 4.5 lakh to six lakh content creators in India are currently monetizing their work.

Income sources A look at the figures The Kofluence report reveals that a whopping 88% of creators earn less than 75% of their income from social media. More than half of these creators make less than a quarter of their earnings from content creation. This shows that most influencers do not consider social media as their main source of income and prefer diversifying their revenue streams.

Challenges Limited brand deals, competition are major roadblocks The report found several challenges that make it hard for creators to depend solely on social media for income. These include limited brand deals (33% of creators), competition (13%), algorithm changes (11%), confusing monetization rules (10%), and other issues (3%). Ritesh Ujjwal, Co-founder at Kofluence, said that while the number of monetizing content creators is growing, the demand isn't keeping up with this expansion.

Video impact Short-form videos most preferred format Short-form videos have emerged as the preferred format for monetization, with over half of all creators preferring them for their ability to drive engagement and open up more revenue opportunities. Ujjwal broke down the cost of a Reel, saying macro creators can charge ₹3-5 lakh, while micro-influencers charge ₹30,000-₹1.5 lakh. However, earnings from Instagram Reels saw a market correction in FY25 due to an influx of creators and brands becoming increasingly return on investment (ROI) conscious.

Platform performance YouTube Shorts showed stable or rising earnings Unlike Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts had stable or rising earnings, especially for nano and macro creators. A nano influencer with a following of 1,000-10,000 saw revenue increasing to ₹1,000-10,000 in FY25 from ₹1,000-7,000 in FY24. This is attributed to its native monetization features like AdSense and Super Thanks as well as expanding viewership of Shorts, making it a profitable platform for most creators.