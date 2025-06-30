L&T is joining the green hydrogen business in India

Leading engineering and construction company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has announced the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary called Panipat Green Hydrogen Pvt Ltd. The move is part of L&T's strategy to develop green hydrogen projects and conduct other related business activities. The company made the announcement in a filing with stock exchanges in India today.

Financial stability Fitch affirms L&T's ratings at 'BBB+' In a separate filing, L&T announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term foreign as well as local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+.' The affirmation indicates the company's financial stability and strength in the market. The outlook on these ratings is stable, further emphasizing L&T's solid position in the industry.

Strategic acquisition Land acquisition in Gujarat Earlier, L&T had revealed that it acquired a land parcel in Kandla, Gujarat. The site will be used for developing green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. The strategic move comes as part of the company's efforts to tap into growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.