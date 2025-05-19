Jyoti Malhotra's Instagram account taken down amid Pakistan espionage allegations
What's the story
Meta has suspended the Instagram account of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the travel vlog channel Travel with Jo.
The suspension comes after her arrest on May 17 in Hisar for allegedly spying for Pakistan.
The case is part of a larger investigation aimed at uncovering espionage activities in Haryana and Punjab.
Espionage allegations
Malhotra's alleged espionage activities and international travels
Malhotra, who has over 377,000 subscribers on YouTube, is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.
Her alleged involvement with Pakistan's spy network reportedly started while she was trying to get a visa for cross-border content creation.
During a visit to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, she allegedly met Ehsan-ur-Rahim (aka Danish), an alleged Pakistani intelligence agent.
Financial scrutiny
Malhotra's travels and finances under investigation
Authorities claim that their relationship soon became intimate, with Malhotra being groomed over several sponsored trips to Pakistan in 2023 and 2024.
During these visits, she allegedly created content that presented Pakistan in a positive light.
Investigators are now looking into her international travel patterns and financial records as part of the ongoing investigation.
Public response
Political reactions and family defense in Malhotra's case
The case has sparked a political debate, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promising a thorough investigation.
Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda called for justice but cautioned against hasty judgments.
Meanwhile, Malhotra's father Haris defended her actions, claiming she visited Pakistan with valid permissions.
"She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube. If she has some friends there, can't she call them?" he said.