What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former UCO Bank Chairman and Managing Director Subodh Kumar Goel in connection with a ₹6,210 crore fraud case.

He was arrested at his New Delhi residence on May 16.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and involves M/s Concast Steel & Power Ltd. (CSPL), among others.