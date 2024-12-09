'Attacks on religious places regrettable...': India talks with Dhaka
India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain in Dhaka on Monday. At the meeting, Misri expressed India's concerns over recent attacks on minorities and religious sites in Bangladesh. He termed these incidents "regrettable" and emphasized the need to ensure minority safety and welfare.
Misri's visit marks 1st high-level engagement since political transition
Notably, Misri's visit to Bangladesh marks the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh since the political transition in August. The transition saw Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus take charge after Sheikh Hasina was ousted. The diplomatic ties between the two countries have been strained since the political changes, making Misri's visit a significant step toward rebuilding relations.
Misri reiterates India's commitment to positive relations
During his meeting with Hossain, Misri reiterated India's commitment to building a "positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial" relationship with Bangladesh. He conveyed India's desire to work closely with the interim government headed by Yunus. Misri also held talks with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Mohd Jashimuddin at the state guest house Padma, covering issues such as trade, connectivity, energy and cultural cooperation.
Misri addresses violence against minorities in Bangladesh
The meeting also discussed recent violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, which has been a cause of concern for New Delhi. Misri emphasized India's expectation of a constructive approach from Bangladeshi authorities on these issues. He termed his talks with Bangladeshi officials as "frank, candid, and constructive," adding that India aspires for a positive relationship with Bangladesh.