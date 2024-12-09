Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first high-level engagement since the political transition in Bangladesh, India's representative Misri visited Dhaka to rebuild strained relations.

Misri emphasized India's commitment to a mutually beneficial relationship, discussing trade, connectivity, and cultural cooperation.

He also addressed concerns over recent violence against minorities in Bangladesh, urging a constructive approach from Bangladeshi authorities.

Misri met Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain

'Attacks on religious places regrettable...': India talks with Dhaka

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:59 pm Dec 09, 202404:59 pm

What's the story India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain in Dhaka on Monday. At the meeting, Misri expressed India's concerns over recent attacks on minorities and religious sites in Bangladesh. He termed these incidents "regrettable" and emphasized the need to ensure minority safety and welfare.

Diplomatic visit

Misri's visit marks 1st high-level engagement since political transition

Notably, Misri's visit to Bangladesh marks the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh since the political transition in August. The transition saw Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus take charge after Sheikh Hasina was ousted. The diplomatic ties between the two countries have been strained since the political changes, making Misri's visit a significant step toward rebuilding relations.

Bilateral ties

Misri reiterates India's commitment to positive relations

During his meeting with Hossain, Misri reiterated India's commitment to building a "positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial" relationship with Bangladesh. He conveyed India's desire to work closely with the interim government headed by Yunus. Misri also held talks with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Mohd Jashimuddin at the state guest house Padma, covering issues such as trade, connectivity, energy and cultural cooperation.

Minority concerns

Misri addresses violence against minorities in Bangladesh

The meeting also discussed recent violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, which has been a cause of concern for New Delhi. Misri emphasized India's expectation of a constructive approach from Bangladeshi authorities on these issues. He termed his talks with Bangladeshi officials as "frank, candid, and constructive," adding that India aspires for a positive relationship with Bangladesh.