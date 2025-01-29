What's the story

Renowned for her work with cinematic legends Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, Mamata Shankar—a world-famous dancer and choreographer—was recently honored with the Padma Shri.

From her debut in Sen's Mrigayaa to her recent performances, she continues to mesmerize audiences with her timeless artistry.

As a tribute to her illustrious career, we revisit five of her most memorable roles from the past seven years—each a testament to her unparalleled acting prowess.