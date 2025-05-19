Ashoka University professor arrested over 'Operation Sindoor' remarks moves SC
What's the story
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University who was arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with his comments on 'Operation Sindoor' has moved the Supreme Court.
"He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it," Senior Advocate Kapil submitted while seeking a listing of the case on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The SC has directed that the matter be listed on Wednesday.
Legal proceedings
Mahmudabad's remarks and subsequent legal action
Mahmudabad was taken into two-day police custody after being arrested from Delhi on Sunday.
Two separate cases have been registered against him for his remarks over his post on Facebook regarding Operation Sindoor."
In the post, he criticized those advocating for war, saying, "The loss of civilian life is tragic on both sides and is the main reason why war should be avoided."
Colonel Sofiya
'Optics must translate to reality'
He also urged right-wing backers lauding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who chaired the media briefing on Operation Sindoor, to speak out for victims of mob lynchings and arbitrary property demolitions as well.
"The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is importantly but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it's just hypocrisy," he wrote.
Charges filed
Charges filed against Mahmudabad under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The first case against Mahmudabad was registered on a complaint by one Yogesh Jatheri. The charges include promoting hatred and endangering India's sovereignty under Sections 196, 197, 152, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with Section 299 pertaining to culpable homicide.
The second FIR was lodged on a complaint by Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia with charges of public mischief and insulting modesty under Sections 353 and 79 of the BNS.
Response
Mahmudabad's response to allegations and Supreme Court intervention
The State Women's Commission had earlier described Mahmudabad's comments as derogatory toward women officers in the Indian Armed Forces. They also issued a show-cause notice to him.
In his defense, Mahmudabad said that his comments were misinterpreted and their meaning was inverted.
He is likely to be produced before a trial court on May 20 at 2:00pm.