This is the largest FDI in India's shipping industry

The investment will see all ships acquired under the initiative registered under the Indian flag. This move is expected to significantly boost India's national shipping tonnage. The freight income from carrying Indian EXIM (export-import) trade will also be present within the domestic economy, further bolstering trade and employment opportunities in India.

Company profiles

A look at the 2 companies

Founded in 1979, Interorient is a leading name in international shipping with a fleet of more than 100 vessels worldwide. Meanwhile, Danship & Partners offers maritime services like shipbroking, commercial management and consultancy for its clients across the global shipping industry. Their investment marks a major step forward for India's maritime capabilities and will create new opportunities within the industry.