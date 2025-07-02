Kajol's 'Maa' is now among her top 10 highest grossers
Kajol's latest film, the supernatural thriller Maa, has been performing steadily at the box office since its release. The movie earned ₹2.85 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to around ₹23 crore in five days. The film had a strong opening weekend and is now among Kajol's top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. It may soon surpass Ishq's lifetime earnings.
Box office performance
'Maa' had a solid opening weekend
The film, directed by Vishal Furia, opened to positive reviews last Friday with ₹4.65 crore, followed by a solid Saturday (₹6 crore) and Sunday (₹7 crore), pushing its weekend total to ₹17.65 crore. However, it saw a sharp 64% drop on Monday with earnings of ₹2.5 crore. Tuesday's slight upward trend suggests the film may continue its slow and steady pace through the week against competition from Akshay Kumar's Kannappa and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.
Career milestone
'Maa' is now among Kajol's top 10 highest-grossing films
With its five-day total, Maa has now officially entered the list of Kajol's top 10 highest-grossing films. Currently at the 10th spot, it is only a few crores shy of overtaking her 1997 hit Ishq, which earned ₹24.8 crore in its lifetime run. Toward the top of the list sits the evergreen Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (₹46.88 crore). The film also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy and is written by Saiwyn Quadras.
Film synopsis
'Maa': A tale of a mother, her goddess avatar
Maa follows the story of a mother, played by Kajol, who transforms into Goddess Kali to break a horrific curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal. The film's unique blend of horror, mythology, and maternal strength has resonated with audiences. It belongs to the Shaitaan cinematic universe, which starred Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn.