Kajol's 'Maa' is now among her top 10 highest grossers 

Kajol 's latest film, the supernatural thriller Maa, has been performing steadily at the box office since its release. The movie earned ₹2.85 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to around ₹23 crore in five days. The film had a strong opening weekend and is now among Kajol's top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. It may soon surpass Ishq's lifetime earnings.

Box office performance 'Maa' had a solid opening weekend The film, directed by Vishal Furia, opened to positive reviews last Friday with ₹4.65 crore, followed by a solid Saturday (₹6 crore) and Sunday (₹7 crore), pushing its weekend total to ₹17.65 crore. However, it saw a sharp 64% drop on Monday with earnings of ₹2.5 crore. Tuesday's slight upward trend suggests the film may continue its slow and steady pace through the week against competition from Akshay Kumar's Kannappa and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Career milestone 'Maa' is now among Kajol's top 10 highest-grossing films With its five-day total, Maa has now officially entered the list of Kajol's top 10 highest-grossing films. Currently at the 10th spot, it is only a few crores shy of overtaking her 1997 hit Ishq, which earned ₹24.8 crore in its lifetime run. Toward the top of the list sits the evergreen Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (₹46.88 crore). The film also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy and is written by Saiwyn Quadras.