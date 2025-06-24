5 Billy Wilder comedies that still slay today

Billy Wilder, the legendary filmmaker, is best remembered for his brilliant contribution to the comedy genre. His films are laced with razor-sharp wit and a clever narrative. Wilder's ability to infuse humor with astute social commentary has made his films timeless classics. Let's take a look at five of his comedies that are still entertaining audiences all over the world.

Cross-dressing hijinks 'Some Like It Hot': A timeless comedy Released in 1959, Some Like It Hot is one of Wilder's most celebrated comedies. The film revolves around two musicians who dress as women to flee from gangsters after they witness a crime. The movie is known for its witty dialogue and hilarious situations, making it a classic screwball comedy. Its clever plot twists and unforgettable performances have made it one of the best comedies of all time.

Workplace shenanigans 'The Apartment': A satirical gem Released in 1960, The Apartment blends comedy with social satire. The plot follows an insurance clerk who gives his apartment to company executives for their extramarital affairs in the hope of climbing the corporate ladder. The film cleverly critiques the corporate culture while making one laugh through its humorous situations and sharp dialogue. Its success at the box office was matched by critical acclaim, winning several Academy Awards.

Love triangle antics 'Sabrina': Romantic comedy delight Released in 1954, Sabrina is a romantic comedy about a chauffeur's daughter caught between two wealthy brothers. The film, with its humor and charm, explores love and class differences. Not only does Audrey Hepburn's enchanting performance as Sabrina make the film all the more appealing, but Wilder's direction ensures a perfect blend of romance and comedy.

Temptation humor 'The Seven Year Itch': Iconic moments In 1955, Wilder directed the famous The Seven Year Itch. The movie is known for its iconic scene, where a dress billows up from below, as Marilyn Monroe stands over a subway grate. The film humorously delves into themes of temptation, as a married man gets infatuated with his attractive neighbor, while his wife is away on a summer vacation.