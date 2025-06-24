5 Alfred Hitchcock mysteries that still haunt us

Alfred Hitchcock, often called the "Master of Suspense," has written a permanent place for himself in the history of cinema with his mystery movies. From creating tension to weaving a complicated plot, Hitchcock's movies have a charm of their own. Here are five of his most notable mystery movies, each of which reflects his unique storytelling ability and mastery in keeping viewers on the edge.

Voyeuristic thrill 'Rear Window': A suspenseful masterpiece Rear Window is a perfect example of how Hitchcock was a master of creating suspense out of limited settings. The film centers on the life of a photographer, stuck in his apartment due to an injury. As he watches his neighbors from a rear window, he becomes convinced that one of them has committed murder. The movie stunningly employs visual storytelling, perspective to create tension, making it a quintessential Hitchcock thriller.

Psychological depth 'Vertigo': A tale of obsession In Vertigo, Hitchcock explores themes of obsession and identity. The plot tracks a retired detective suffering from acrophobia as he gets caught up in the web of a complicated case involving an enigmatic woman. The movie is famous for its groundbreaking camera techniques and psychological depth, delving into the protagonist's inner struggles while also revealing an elaborate plot with twists.

Cross-country chase 'North by Northwest': An action-packed mystery North by Northwest has the perfect mix of mystery and action-packed scenes as it follows an advertising executive mistaken for a government agent. This sets him on a cross-country chase full of danger and intrigue. Featuring its iconic scenes and clever plot twists, this film exemplifies Hitchcock's knack for blending suspense with thrilling adventure perfectly.

Shocking twist 'Psycho': Redefining the horror-mystery genre While largely recognized for being suspenseful, Psycho also happens to be one of Hitchcock's best mysteries, owing to its surprise plot twist that redefined genre rules back then. The plot revolves around Marion Crane, who experiences oddities at the Bates Motel owned by Norman Bates, a character whose secrets unfold in this riveting story.