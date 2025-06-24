Page Loader
What 'Gilmore Girls' gets right about small-town friendships
By Vinita Jain
Jun 24, 2025
02:32 pm
What's the story

Gilmore Girls is one of those rare television series that define small-town life, but more importantly, the friendships we share. It shows how the relationships we have in a small town are unlike any other and sometimes even more intimate than the ones in a big city. With its characters and story, Gilmore Girls teaches us all about small-town friendships.

Community bonding

The importance of community events

In Gilmore Girls, community events are important for building friendships. These events are an opportunity for people to come together and strengthen their friendships. From town meetings to small festivals, these events act as a prompt for neighbors who might not meet regularly to interact with each other. This is one of the most beautiful aspects of small-town life: how shared experiences connect you.

Emotional support

Supportive networks in times of need

The show beautifully depicts how small towns tend to have such strong support systems that they kick in during tough times. Characters often lean on their friends for emotional support and practical help when dealing with personal issues. The depiction reinforces the notion that in smaller towns, people are more willing to go above and beyond for each other, making them feel seen and appreciated.

Age diversity

Intergenerational friendships matter

One thing that Gilmore Girls beautifully highlighted was the presence of intergenerational friendships in small towns. The series beautifully depicted friendships between characters of different ages, who learned from each other's experiences and perspectives. Not only does this diversity enrich the social circle with different perspectives, but it also reinforces mutual respect across generations.

Information exchange

Gossip as social glue

Gossip serves an interesting purpose of keeping Stars Hollow's close-knit community alive in Gilmore Girls. While gossip can often have a bad reputation outside, here, it's used for the purpose of entertaining and informing the residents, keeping everyone updated about what's going on in their lives without any ill intentions. It speaks volumes about how something like this can help maintain social ties in smaller communities.