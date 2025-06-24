What 'Gilmore Girls' gets right about small-town friendships

Gilmore Girls is one of those rare television series that define small-town life, but more importantly, the friendships we share. It shows how the relationships we have in a small town are unlike any other and sometimes even more intimate than the ones in a big city. With its characters and story, Gilmore Girls teaches us all about small-town friendships.

Community bonding The importance of community events In Gilmore Girls, community events are important for building friendships. These events are an opportunity for people to come together and strengthen their friendships. From town meetings to small festivals, these events act as a prompt for neighbors who might not meet regularly to interact with each other. This is one of the most beautiful aspects of small-town life: how shared experiences connect you.

Emotional support Supportive networks in times of need The show beautifully depicts how small towns tend to have such strong support systems that they kick in during tough times. Characters often lean on their friends for emotional support and practical help when dealing with personal issues. The depiction reinforces the notion that in smaller towns, people are more willing to go above and beyond for each other, making them feel seen and appreciated.

Age diversity Intergenerational friendships matter One thing that Gilmore Girls beautifully highlighted was the presence of intergenerational friendships in small towns. The series beautifully depicted friendships between characters of different ages, who learned from each other's experiences and perspectives. Not only does this diversity enrich the social circle with different perspectives, but it also reinforces mutual respect across generations.