What 'Gilmore Girls' gets right about small-town friendships
Gilmore Girls is one of those rare television series that define small-town life, but more importantly, the friendships we share. It shows how the relationships we have in a small town are unlike any other and sometimes even more intimate than the ones in a big city. With its characters and story, Gilmore Girls teaches us all about small-town friendships.
Community bonding
The importance of community events
In Gilmore Girls, community events are important for building friendships. These events are an opportunity for people to come together and strengthen their friendships. From town meetings to small festivals, these events act as a prompt for neighbors who might not meet regularly to interact with each other. This is one of the most beautiful aspects of small-town life: how shared experiences connect you.
Emotional support
Supportive networks in times of need
The show beautifully depicts how small towns tend to have such strong support systems that they kick in during tough times. Characters often lean on their friends for emotional support and practical help when dealing with personal issues. The depiction reinforces the notion that in smaller towns, people are more willing to go above and beyond for each other, making them feel seen and appreciated.
Age diversity
Intergenerational friendships matter
One thing that Gilmore Girls beautifully highlighted was the presence of intergenerational friendships in small towns. The series beautifully depicted friendships between characters of different ages, who learned from each other's experiences and perspectives. Not only does this diversity enrich the social circle with different perspectives, but it also reinforces mutual respect across generations.
Information exchange
Gossip as social glue
Gossip serves an interesting purpose of keeping Stars Hollow's close-knit community alive in Gilmore Girls. While gossip can often have a bad reputation outside, here, it's used for the purpose of entertaining and informing the residents, keeping everyone updated about what's going on in their lives without any ill intentions. It speaks volumes about how something like this can help maintain social ties in smaller communities.