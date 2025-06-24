Ahead of grand wedding, Jeff-Lauren's foam party pics go viral

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez , recently celebrated her son Evan's 19th birthday with a foam party on his $500 million mega yacht, Koru. The party was held off the coast of Cres Island in Croatia and reportedly served as a prelude to their upcoming wedding. The couple was seen dancing together amid the foamy fun, with a "Happy Birthday" banner hinting at the celebration's purpose.

Attire The couple was seen dancing amid the foam Sanchez, 55, looked stunning in a black and red string bikini, complemented by chic sunglasses and a wide-brimmed sunhat. Meanwhile, Bezos, 61, wore a white bucket hat and dark sunglasses with black beach shorts. The couple was seen embracing each other amid the foam while celebrating with friends on the yacht.

Wedding plans Bezos and Sanchez are set to marry on June 27 The couple is set to tie the knot on Friday in Venice, Italy. They are reportedly sourcing most of their wedding supplies from Venetian vendors, including Murano glassblower Laguna B and Rosa Salva, the oldest pastry maker in Venice. Rumors suggest they might exchange vows on Bezos's superyacht or at a large exhibition space called Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

Charitable donations The couple has been donating to local charities in Venice In addition to their lavish celebrations, Bezos and Sanchez have also been quietly donating to local charities in Venice as part of their wedding planning process. According to Page Six, the couple made donations in honor of some of their expected A-list wedding guests like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Barbra Streisand, and Ivanka Trump.

Family Blended family of the couple Bezos shares four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2019. Meanwhile, Sanchez shares a daughter, Ella, 17, and a son, Evan, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and a son, Nikko, 24, with her ex-partner Tony Gonzalez.