Will Brad Pitt collaborate with Tom Cruise again?
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who last shared screen space with fellow superstar Tom Cruise in the 1994 horror drama Interview with the Vampire, is open to reuniting for another project.
However, Pitt (61) has one condition: no death-defying aerial stunts!
He jokingly told E! News at the Mexico premiere of his latest film F1 that he wouldn't be comfortable doing such high-risk scenes.
Actor's statement
'I'm not gonna hang my a off airplanes'
Pitt said, "Well, I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and shit like that," when asked about a possible reunion with Cruise.
"So when he does something again that's on the ground [then yes]."
This statement comes as a humorous nod to 62-year-old Cruise's reputation for performing his own stunts in films like the Mission: Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick.
Film details
Meanwhile, 'F1' is set to hit theaters on June 27
Pitt's F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is set to hit theaters on June 27.
The film was developed while Cruise and Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick was in post-production. Maverick went on to earn a whopping $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in summer 2022.
Meanwhile, Cruise also released his own summer blockbuster in May with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Director's vision
Kosinski wanted to bring Pitt-Cruise together in 'Ford v Ferrari'
Kosinski had originally planned to reunite Cruise and Pitt in his version of Ford v Ferrari. However, the studio never approved his budget. The film was eventually directed by James Mangold with Christian Bale and Matt Damon.
Kosinski praised Cruise's skills, saying he "always pushes it to the limit" but is "super capable and very skilled."