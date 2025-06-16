What's the story

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who last shared screen space with fellow superstar Tom Cruise in the 1994 horror drama Interview with the Vampire, is open to reuniting for another project.

However, Pitt (61) has one condition: no death-defying aerial stunts!

He jokingly told E! News at the Mexico premiere of his latest film F1 that he wouldn't be comfortable doing such high-risk scenes.