What's the story

There's no denying Oprah Winfrey's impact on American television.

The way she approaches stories empathetically has changed the way stories are told and how audiences receive them.

By focusing on what it means to be human and how it feels to be human, she has created a platform that appeals to viewers across the country.

Here's how Winfrey's unique empathy has imprinted itself on television iconography, making it a medium of understanding and connection.