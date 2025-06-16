Prabhas's film to have largest horror-fantasy set? Everything to know
What's the story
Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab will reportedly feature the largest horror-fantasy set ever built in India. The set, designed by Rajeevan Nambiar, spans an impressive 41,256 sq ft and is a key element of the story.
"Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics," Nambiar said in a press statement.
The film is directed by Maruthi and will be released on December 5, 2025.
Set details
'We wanted the set to feel haunted...': Nambiar
Nambiar further explained his vision for the set, saying, "We wanted the set to feel haunted, not just look haunted." He added that the aim was to create something that draws you in from the moment you enter.
The film's team also emphasized how every element of the haveli has been custom-made to enhance its horror aspect. "This isn't just set design- it's storytelling through space."
Teaser release
'Haveli' was unveiled with film's teaser
The haveli was unveiled on Monday, coinciding with the release of The Raja Saab's official teaser.
This event allowed journalists and fans a glimpse into Maruthi's envisioned world in this horror-fantasy film.
The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles.
Salary cut
Prabhas reduced remuneration for 'The Raja Saab'
In a surprising move, a source confirmed to OTTPlay that Prabhas reduced his usual remuneration from ₹150 crore to ₹100 crore for The Raja Saab.
This decision is believed to be influenced by the lukewarm response to his previous film, Adipurush.
Despite this setback, Prabhas's film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire did well at the box office. Apart from that, Kalki 2898 AD also collected over ₹1,000 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk.