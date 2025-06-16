What's the story

Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab will reportedly feature the largest horror-fantasy set ever built in India. The set, designed by Rajeevan Nambiar, spans an impressive 41,256 sq ft and is a key element of the story.

"Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics," Nambiar said in a press statement.

The film is directed by Maruthi and will be released on December 5, 2025.