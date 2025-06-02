Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran dies of cardiac arrest at 48
Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, best known for his directorial debut, Madha Yaanaik Koottam, and his recent work, Ravana Kottam, passed away on Monday. He was 48.
According to Asianet, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a bus journey from Madurai to Chennai.
His sudden demise has left the film fraternity in shock and grief.
Career beginnings
Sugumaran's early career and acting debut
Sugumaran hailed from Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. He shifted to Chennai to pursue his dreams in the film industry, starting his career under legendary filmmaker Balu Mahendra.
As an actor, he made his debut in Vetrimaaran's critically acclaimed film Polladhavan and later appeared in Sasikumar's Kodiveeran.
However, he soon discovered his true passion lies behind the camera, where he gained recognition for Madha Yaanaik Koottam (2013).
Final works
Sugumaran's films and his last project
Sugumaran's debut film, Madha Yaanaik Koottam, was lauded for its raw and realistic portrayal of village life.
Following a short break from filmmaking, he returned in 2023 with Ravana Kottam, starring Shanthanu, Anandhi, Prabhu, and Ilavarasu. Regardless of the promising cast, the film didn't achieve strong box office results.
His last project was Therum Borum, which dealt with mountaineering—a thematic shift from his usual village-based narratives.
Industry reaction
Film fraternity mourned Sugumaran's sudden demise
The news of Sugumaran's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry.
Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj posted a series of pictures with him and wrote on X, "#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I've learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed #RIPVikramSugumaran."
Justin Prabhakaran wrote, "A filmmaker who dreamed beyond frames, but left us too soon."
Actor Kayal Devaraj also conveyed shock and sadness over the news.
