Before 'Coolie,' look back at Aamir-Rajinikanth's forgotten gangster film

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was announced as Dahaa in Rajinikanth 's Coolie on Thursday evening. Smoking a pipe and rocking tattoos, Khan is rumored to play a certified baddie in the August release. Interestingly, in the duo's last collaboration, the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank, Khan also played a gangster. An unofficial remake of the iconic Hollywood classic The Godfather (1972), this movie co-starred Juhi Chawla . Despite its star-studded cast, the film was a major flop. Let's look back at it.

Khan's insights Why did the film fail? In a recent media interaction, Khan reflected on the failure of Aatank Hi Aatank. He admitted, "It was an attempted remake of The Godfather, in which we failed miserably. Let me say that! I was very immature at that time." "While it was an attempt to remake The Godfather, I don't think we succeeded very well."

Discrepancies 'It was a disaster...': Khan on his character's look Khan also pointed out the discrepancies in his character's look and attire. He said, "Firstly, the Italians like a slick back hairstyle. Hum log thodi karte hai slick back (When have we, Indians, done slick back look)? So, the look was completely non-Indian." "Secondly, the character was wearing a three-piece suit, that too in such heat. Why? In this kind of weather, the character should have worn something that suits our climate."

Remake tips Here's how one should approach a remake, according to Khan Khan also shared his thoughts on how to approach a remake. He said, "The Godfather is a great story and even today, it can be attempted, but only after taking the rights (laughs). But you need to adapt it (sensibly)." "If you make a frame-to-frame copy, it'll be a disaster. You need to remake it by smoothly blending it into your cultural context."