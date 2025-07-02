How 'The Crown' gets royal life surprisingly right 

Popular television series The Crown has captured the imagination of the audience with its depiction of the British monarchy. Although it's a dramatized retelling of real events, the show does an amazing job of accurately painting certain monarchical traditions. By looking at these traditions, you get an idea of the customs and protocols that shaped the British royal family over the decades. Here are some key areas where The Crown closely mirrors reality.

Royal ceremonies Accurate depiction of royal ceremonies If there's one thing The Crown does extremely well, it's showcasing royal ceremonies. The series painstakingly recreates events like coronations and state banquets, with all their grandeur and importance. The ceremonies are depicted with amazing attention to detail, following the exact protocols the monarchy adheres to. The show highlights how these events become symbols of continuity and tradition in the royal family.

Royal protocols Insight into royal protocols The Crown gives us a peek into the stringent protocols that define royal life. From the way they dress to how they greet people formally, everything is shown to perfection in the series. Following protocol signifies the importance of keeping tradition alive in the monarchy. By portraying these details, The Crown explains how protocol governs actions inside and outside royal circles.

Historical events Representation of historical events Another strength of The Crown is how it depicts historical events involving the monarchy. While dramatization is unavoidable for storytelling, many key events are depicted accurately in terms of the impact they had on both the royalty and society at large. This way, viewers get to appreciate how historical moments have shaped monarchical traditions through the years.