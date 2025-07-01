The unstoppable rise of Lily Collins
What's the story
Lily Collins is a popular actor and model, known for her work in a number of films and TV series. She was born in England, but moved to Los Angeles at a young age and began pursuing a career in acting. Over the years, her talent and dedication have earned her several accolades. Here, we take a look at some of her life and career highlights.
Early years
Early life and background
Collins was born to musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, on March 18, 1989, in Guildford, Surrey. When she was six, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents's divorce. Having grown up in a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry, it wasn't surprising that she decided to pursue acting from an early age.
Career milestone
Breakthrough role in 'The Blind Side'
Collins's big break came with The Blind Side, where she starred alongside Sandra Bullock. Released in 2009, the film was a commercial success, raking in over $300 million worldwide. Her performance was well-received by critics and audiences alike, making it a major turning point in her career as an actor.
Versatile actor
Diverse roles across genres
Over the course of her career, Collins has played a variety of roles in different genres. From rom-coms like Love Rosie to serious dramas such as To the Bone, she has proven to be a chameleon, easily adapting to different characters. This versatility has only helped to cement her place as one of Hollywood's best young actors.
Fashion influence
Personal style icon status
Beyond acting, Collins is also known for her distinctive personal style. She often graces red carpets with elegant yet bold fashion choices. These choices capture attention without overshadowing elegance or sophistication. Her influence extends beyond film sets into fashion circles. Here, she is regarded as an icon by many fans around the world.