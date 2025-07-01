Page Loader
The unstoppable rise of Lily Collins
Lily Collins is best known for her remarkable performance in 'Emily in Paris'

By Vinita Jain
Jul 01, 2025
02:37 pm
What's the story

Lily Collins is a popular actor and model, known for her work in a number of films and TV series. She was born in England, but moved to Los Angeles at a young age and began pursuing a career in acting. Over the years, her talent and dedication have earned her several accolades. Here, we take a look at some of her life and career highlights.

Early years

Early life and background

Collins was born to musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, on March 18, 1989, in Guildford, Surrey. When she was six, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents's divorce. Having grown up in a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry, it wasn't surprising that she decided to pursue acting from an early age.

Career milestone

Breakthrough role in 'The Blind Side'

Collins's big break came with The Blind Side, where she starred alongside Sandra Bullock. Released in 2009, the film was a commercial success, raking in over $300 million worldwide. Her performance was well-received by critics and audiences alike, making it a major turning point in her career as an actor.

Versatile actor

Diverse roles across genres

Over the course of her career, Collins has played a variety of roles in different genres. From rom-coms like Love Rosie to serious dramas such as To the Bone, she has proven to be a chameleon, easily adapting to different characters. This versatility has only helped to cement her place as one of Hollywood's best young actors.

Fashion influence

Personal style icon status

Beyond acting, Collins is also known for her distinctive personal style. She often graces red carpets with elegant yet bold fashion choices. These choices capture attention without overshadowing elegance or sophistication. Her influence extends beyond film sets into fashion circles. Here, she is regarded as an icon by many fans around the world.