The unstoppable rise of Lily Collins

Lily Collins is a popular actor and model, known for her work in a number of films and TV series. She was born in England , but moved to Los Angeles at a young age and began pursuing a career in acting. Over the years, her talent and dedication have earned her several accolades. Here, we take a look at some of her life and career highlights.

Early years Early life and background Collins was born to musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, on March 18, 1989, in Guildford, Surrey. When she was six, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents's divorce. Having grown up in a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry, it wasn't surprising that she decided to pursue acting from an early age.

Career milestone Breakthrough role in 'The Blind Side' Collins's big break came with The Blind Side, where she starred alongside Sandra Bullock. Released in 2009, the film was a commercial success, raking in over $300 million worldwide. Her performance was well-received by critics and audiences alike, making it a major turning point in her career as an actor.

Versatile actor Diverse roles across genres Over the course of her career, Collins has played a variety of roles in different genres. From rom-coms like Love Rosie to serious dramas such as To the Bone, she has proven to be a chameleon, easily adapting to different characters. This versatility has only helped to cement her place as one of Hollywood's best young actors.