The untold story behind 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' iconic orange couch

The iconic orange couch from F.R.I.E.N.D.S is much more than a piece of furniture. It has become a symbol of the beloved sitcom, winning hearts of fans worldwide. While most know it as the place where Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe shared some of the best laughs and conversations, here are some intriguing details about this famous couch, you didn't know.

Origin The couch's origin story The iconic Central Perk couch was not made for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. It was found in the basement of Warner Bros. Studios before it was selected for the show. The serendipitous discovery proved perfect for creating an inviting and cozy atmosphere in Central Perk. Its vintage look gave the set character and became an integral part of the show's aesthetic.

Color choice The couch's unique color choice The vibrant orange color of the couch was a deliberate choice by set designers so that it stood out on screen. In television production, certain colors can appear dull or washed out under studio lighting. The bright hue ensured that viewers would always notice it amidst other elements in Central Perk's eclectic decor.

Maintenance Maintenance behind the scenes Apparently, behind the scenes, the iconic couch's upkeep was a priority, requiring some meticulous care to keep it looking good for 10 seasons. From regular cleaning to frequent repairs, the couch needed it all, especially after food or drink scenes at Central Perk. This preserved the couch's pristine looks, withstanding the wear and tear from the entire cast's constant use, and keeping it as a key piece of the show's set.