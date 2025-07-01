'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' easter eggs you totally missed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is widely adored for its humor and smart writing. Fans love its jokes and its characters, but what many don't realize is the hidden details. These Easter eggs, giving nods to other shows, movies, and events, make things more fun. Let's discover these subtle references you might have missed in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Hidden skill Hitchcock's secret talent In a number of episodes, Hitchcock is shown doing mundane tasks. But if you watch it carefully, there are moments when his surprising skills shine through. For instance, in one episode, he shows an amazing ability to solve puzzles quickly. This hidden talent is a nod to his character being more than just comic relief, and adds an extra layer to his personality.

Movie reference The 'Die Hard' connection Jake Peralta's love for the movie Die Hard is well established throughout the series. What some fans may not realize is how frequently this movie shapes multiple plotlines and dialogues in an understated manner. From quoting lines straight off the movie to recreating iconic scenes with a comedic spin, these references pay homage to Jake's favorite action hero.

Foodie Clues Boyle's Culinary References Charles Boyle's love for food isn't limited to just speaking about the dishes he loves. In some episodes, background props such as cookbooks or posters tease his love for cooking without explicitly calling attention to it. These subtle details add depth to Boyle's character by demonstrating how much he cares about the act of cooking as something beyond a hobby.