MNS workers assault another shopkeeper, this time over WhatsApp status 

A shopkeeper in Mumbai 's Vikhroli was recently assaulted by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for a WhatsApp status that allegedly disrespected the Marathi-speaking community. The incident occurred in Tagore Nagar, where the victim, a Rajasthani shopkeeper, posted a status bragging about Marwari dominance over Marathi people. The video of the assault shows MNS workers slapping and abusing him before forcing an apology.

Public pressure 'I will not repeat such a mistake...' In the video, the victim is seen pleading and holding his ears while saying, "I will not repeat such a mistake." The MNS workers then threatened him with dire consequences if he or his family members made any more posts against Marathi people. The victim had allegedly posted a WhatsApp status that read, "Dekh liya Rajasthani ka power. Hum Marwari hamare saamne kisi ki nahi chalti (Witnessed the power of a Rajasthani. No one can stand before us Marwaris)."

Economic boycott Shopkeeper filed complaint, MNS called for boycott After the assault, the shopkeeper was taken to a local police station, where a complaint was filed. Vishwajit Dholam, a local MNS leader, then called for residents to boycott the shopkeeper's business. This incident is not an isolated one, as there have been other recent cases of MNS workers resorting to violence over language and identity issues.

Pattern of violence Similar incidents in the past On July 1, MNS workers in Thane assaulted a shopkeeper for asking them why speaking in Marathi should be compulsory. The incident led to the arrest of seven party workers and sparked protests by traders in Bhayander against what they called moral policing by the MNS. In another incident, a migrant auto-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh was assaulted near Virar railway station for refusing to speak Marathi.