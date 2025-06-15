Kedarnath chopper crash: Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces SOP for flights
What's the story
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued strict instructions for helicopter operations in the state following a tragic crash near Kedarnath on Sunday.
The incident reportedly killed all seven people onboard.
Dhami announced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for helicopter services to ensure comprehensive technical checks and accurate weather updates before flights.
He also directed the formation of a committee of technical experts to review all aspects of helicopter operations and investigate past accidents.
Investigation mandate
Committee to probe crash, identify responsible persons
The committee will probe the Gaurikund crash and other previous helicopter accidents in the state. It will also identify those responsible for these incidents and recommend strict actions against them.
"The importance of the helicopter services in the state is immense for pilgrimage, disaster management, and emergency services; hence, safety needs to be given a top priority in this," CM Dhami said.
CM's statement
Chopper was carrying 6 passengers
Earlier in the day, Dhami took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations."
"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travelers," he added.
The helicopter was en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi when it crashed near Gaurikund around 5:20am.
Twitter Post
Office of Pushkar Dhami's post on X
राज्य में हुई हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाओं को गंभीरता से लेते हुए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी ने हेलीकॉप्टर संचालन को लेकर कड़े निर्देश जारी किए हैं। माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी ने सम्बंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि प्रदेश में हेली सेवाओं के संचालन के लिए सख्त एसओपी…— Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) June 15, 2025
Crash details
Crash site very remote
The helicopter was reportedly carrying six passengers (five adults and one child) and the pilot. The passengers hailed from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said the crash site was a very remote area.
After the helicopter went missing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, ADG Law and Order Dr. V Murugeshan confirmed it had crashed.