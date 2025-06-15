What's the story

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued strict instructions for helicopter operations in the state following a tragic crash near Kedarnath on Sunday.

The incident reportedly killed all seven people onboard.

Dhami announced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for helicopter services to ensure comprehensive technical checks and accurate weather updates before flights.

He also directed the formation of a committee of technical experts to review all aspects of helicopter operations and investigate past accidents.