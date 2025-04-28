What's the story

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has created a storm over his comments on the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 on April 22.

Speaking to ANI news agency, he questioned the government's version that terrorists were targeting people specifically on the basis of religion.

"The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?" Wadettiwar said.