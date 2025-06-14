Delhi drug bust: Pharma firms aided ₹13,000cr cocaine, marijuana smuggling
What's the story
In a major drug bust, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has unearthed a massive cocaine smuggling operation allegedly run by a Dubai-based cartel.
The operation reportedly involved multiple pharmaceutical companies from South India and Gujarat, including five legitimate and three shell firms.
The police have seized 1,289kg of cocaine and 40kg of hydroponic Thai marijuana worth ₹13,000 crore in this case so far.
Legal proceedings
Chargesheet names 19 people linked to cartel
A 10,000-page chargesheet was filed in the Patiala House court by the Delhi Police on Thursday, naming 19 people allegedly linked to the cartel.
Among them, 14 have been arrested, including Tushar Goyal, an heir to two publishing houses, while five others have been declared proclaimed offenders.
The absconding accused include Virender Basoya (the alleged kingpin), his younger son Rishab, and associates Pramod, Ritik Bajaj, and Vikas Rane.
Modus operandi
Drugs smuggled in as pharma chemicals consignments
The drugs were allegedly smuggled in by the cartel run by Basoya and transported as pharmaceutical chemicals consignments to the Aavkar factory in Gujarat from South India.
The drugs were then moved out of Gujarat as medical consignments and handed over, on paper, to Pharma Solutions Services before being sent to Delhi-NCR.
"Aavkar was involved with the Dubai cartel and Virender Basoya," a police officer said.
Processing method
Cocaine processed in 2 stages—in Gujarat and Delhi
The police said the cocaine was processed in two stages, in Gujarat and Delhi. After the drugs reached Aavkar, they were sent to Delhi in trucks via Uttar Pradesh.
In Delhi, Goyal mixed the chemicals with cocaine coming from South America via Dubai.
"Virender Basoya is the kingpin. He arranged all the logistical aid and decided how and where the drugs should reach," a police source told The Indian Express.
Financial operations
Three shell pharma companies created using forged identities
The chargesheet also mentions three shell pharma companies allegedly created by Basoya using forged identities.
"The shell companies were used for transactions and for buying raw materials and then selling them," a police source told the publication.
The shell firms bought raw materials from five genuine pharmaceutical firms in South India and Gujarat, but these firms have not been charged as they had no role in the syndicate.
Background
Basoya is also an accused in another high-profile drug case
Basoya is also an accused in the Meow Meow drug case, which came to light in February last year.
In that case, the Mumbai Police traced contraband to Delhi and Pune and seized 1,700kg worth over ₹3,000 crore. Meow Meow is the street name for mephedrone.
The Delhi Police probe into the current case began last year based on intelligence inputs about pre-festive season or pre-music concerts drug consignments arriving from South America via Dubai.