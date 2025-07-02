Teen pushes off friend from terrace after fight over dating

The Bhandup police in Mumbai have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl off the terrace of a high-rise building on June 24. Initially, the police had registered an accidental death report, suspecting suicide. However, during the investigation, they found evidence suggesting murder. The accused changed his statement multiple times, even passing it off as suicide, before confessing to the crime. Per PTI, the 16-year-old accused and the victim were friends.

Profile details Girl lived in Mulund, boy in Bhandup The girl lived in Mulund and the boy in Bhandup. Both were students of an international school in Mulund. While the boy passed his SSC this year, the girl was to appear for her exam next year. According to the boy's statement, the girl had proposed to him on social media, but he refused. She then asked for his address and visited him at his building on June 24 at 6:00pm.

Statement shift Boy's initial version The boy initially said they were coming down the stairs after talking, when she expressed concern about her studies. He claimed he counseled her and left, but a few minutes later, she jumped from a window between the 30th and 31st floors. However, during the investigation, residents reported hearing a quarrel between them. A woman on the 32nd floor saw the boy near the refuge area after hearing loud voices.

Evidence uncovered Accused confessed to crime The police also found an attempt to erase the boy's signature and mobile number from the building register. These findings made him a suspect, an officer said. When questioned again, he changed his story, saying they went to the terrace and sat on a water tank when she fell off. He later confessed to pushing her in anger as she was forcing him to date her.