Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's 'SSMB 29' in Hyderabad

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially rejoined the sets of SSMB 29 in Hyderabad. The much-anticipated action-adventure movie, directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Mahesh Babu , has resumed shooting in the city before the team heads to South Africa for a major leg of filming. The South Africa schedule is set to begin in September.

Production details Brief Hyderabad schedule before the South Africa leg Sources close to the production told India Today that the Hyderabad schedule will be brief and mostly focus on indoor portions. "It's a tightly planned shoot for a few days before we switch gears for the big international schedule," they said. The second week of next month will see the entire cast and crew move to South Africa, where most of the action-heavy narrative is set.

Celebration On-set birthday celebration for Babu The timing of the shoot also coincides with Babu's 50th birthday on Saturday. While the actor prefers to keep things low-key, the team is planning a small on-set celebration with cake and a few close people. "Mahesh sir usually doesn't like much fuss, but the unit is planning a warm surprise for him," said the source.

International shoot Massive South Africa schedule planned The South Africa schedule of SSMB 29 is expected to be massive. "We're talking high-scale action, visually dynamic landscapes, and a pace that defines the tone of the film." "It's going to be visually stunning," added the source. This marks Chopra Jonas's return to a full-length Indian feature after a significant gap.