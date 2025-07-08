Panchayat Season 5: Anticipated return in 2026

Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger

Season 4 wrapped up with big changes—Kranti Devi won the panchayat elections and Abhishek cleared his CAT exam—setting up fresh twists for next season.

Fans are especially curious about unresolved stories like Pradhan Ji's shooting.

With filming starting in early 2026 and a teaser showing the cast in high spirits, there's plenty to look forward to if you love relatable comedy and small-town drama.