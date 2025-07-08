Next Article
Panchayat Season 5: Anticipated return in 2026
Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed Panchayat Season 5, set to drop in 2026. This follows the huge success of Season 4, which became the most-watched season since its June release.
The series keeps exploring life in Phulera village with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and the beloved cast.
Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger
Season 4 wrapped up with big changes—Kranti Devi won the panchayat elections and Abhishek cleared his CAT exam—setting up fresh twists for next season.
Fans are especially curious about unresolved stories like Pradhan Ji's shooting.
With filming starting in early 2026 and a teaser showing the cast in high spirits, there's plenty to look forward to if you love relatable comedy and small-town drama.