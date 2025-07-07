Jessie J announces successful cancer operation
Jessie J just let everyone know her recent mastectomy for early breast cancer went well—no signs of the disease spreading.
She first opened up about her diagnosis in June 2025 and had surgery soon after.
On social media, she thanked fans for their support and posted a sweet video of her young son telling her, "Mummy's gonna be OK."
Jessie's honesty sparks conversation about breast health
Jessie's honesty has sparked a lot of conversation about breast health, especially the importance of catching things early.
Her updates have resonated with many, earning supportive messages from fans and artists like Rochelle Humes and Paloma Faith.
Jessie encourages followers to do regular self-checks
Right now, she's focused on recovery and getting ready for reconstructive surgery.
She's been open about missing time with her two-year-old son but keeps encouraging everyone to look after their own health—reminding followers to do regular self-checks and see a doctor if anything feels off.