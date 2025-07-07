Next Article
'Mitti Ek Nayi Pehchaan' OTT release details revealed
Ishwak Singh stars in Mitti Ek Nayi Pehchaan, a new Hindi drama series streaming from July 10, 2025, on MX Player.
The story follows a city ad executive who heads back to his village, faces loss, and reconnects with where he comes from.
A story about finding your roots
Expect a heartfelt journey about resilience and rediscovering yourself.
Alongside Singh, you'll see Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku, and Alka Amin.
Produced by FreshLime Films and directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Kumar Dwivedi, the show dives into what it really means to belong.