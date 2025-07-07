'Mitti Ek Nayi Pehchaan' OTT release details revealed Entertainment Jul 07, 2025

Ishwak Singh stars in Mitti Ek Nayi Pehchaan, a new Hindi drama series streaming from July 10, 2025, on MX Player.

The story follows a city ad executive who heads back to his village, faces loss, and reconnects with where he comes from.